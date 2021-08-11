checkAd

Are you a flip or a fold?

  • The Samsung Galaxy Z series is available for preorder on Verizon starting 10am ET today
  • Switch to Verizon and get up to $1,000 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z series with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans1
  • Enjoy the new Galaxy Z series on 5G Ultra Wideband, now available in Austin, TX; Birmingham, AL and Gresham, OR.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung just unveiled its most groundbreaking foldable smartphones to date — the Galaxy Z series — and both phones are available for preorder from Verizon starting today. What’s more? If you switch to Verizon, you can get up to $1,000 off on a new Samsung Galaxy Z series when you trade in select old phones and sign up for a select Unlimited plan1.

Built for Verizon 5G; now in even more cities

Both Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G connect you to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide network, offering the potential for unprecedented speed and power that brings out the best in the Galaxy Z series line-up. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available in parts of 78 cities, now including Austin, TX; Birmingham, AL and Gresham, OR, and Verizon 5G Nationwide is available in over 2,700 cities.

Connect your Galaxy Z series phone to 5G Ultra Wideband and experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds2, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time and take advantage of new immersive experiences never before available wirelessly.

Pricing and availability

Preorders for the Galaxy Z series on Verizon start today, August 11 or pick them up in stores when they are widely available on August 27. Here’s the full line-up:

  • Galaxy Z Fold3 5G starts at $59.99 a month for 30 months or $74.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail)
  • Galaxy Z Flip3 5G starts at $33.33 a month for 30 months or $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

Are you a Flip or a Fold? The choice is yours

Both the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G are on the cutting edge of smartphone innovation with folding technology that boosts productivity and fun while looking absolutely awesome. They come built with Armor Aluminum, Samsung’s strongest aluminum on a smartphone yet, and IPX8 water resistance3 so you don’t need to worry if it gets wet. Here are more of the best features of the Galaxy Z series.

