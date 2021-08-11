Coloplast Falls as Kepler Predicts Organic Growth Miss, Cuts to Hold Autor: PLX AI | 11.08.2021, 15:58 | 19 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 15:58 | (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares fell 1% after Kepler Cheuvreux cut its recommendation to hold from buy, predicting a miss on organic growth for the third quarter. Q3 organic growth will be 12% compared to consensus of 12.8% after a slower-than-expected … (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares fell 1% after Kepler Cheuvreux cut its recommendation to hold from buy, predicting a miss on organic growth for the third quarter. Q3 organic growth will be 12% compared to consensus of 12.8% after a slower-than-expected … (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares fell 1% after Kepler Cheuvreux cut its recommendation to hold from buy, predicting a miss on organic growth for the third quarter.

Q3 organic growth will be 12% compared to consensus of 12.8% after a slower-than-expected recovery in patient discharge, primarily in the United States, Kepler said

The Covid-19 delta variant is a cause for concern, as an increased burden on hospitals may mean that elective procedures are postponed again, Kepler said

Kepler has a price target of DKK 1,144 for Coloplast



