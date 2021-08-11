Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) , a world leader in powersports, today announced that riders can now access more than one million miles of marked off-road and snowmobile trails through RIDE COMMAND. RIDE COMMAND is Polaris’ interactive digital platform that gives off-road vehicle and snowmobile riders the ability to find trails, plan routes, track rides, share experiences and build community.

Polaris’ RIDE COMMAND Platform Achieves One Million Miles of Off-Road and Snowmobile Trails. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Polaris launched RIDE COMMAND as a way to enhance the riding experience, including providing a tool for riders to seamlessly and quickly discover new trails to traverse and find new adventures outside,” said Vic Koelsch, chief digital officer, Polaris. “Achieving one million miles of trails makes RIDE COMMAND one of the industry’s most comprehensive trail resources for off-road and snowmobile riders and speaks to Polaris’ ongoing commitment to helping customers safely and responsibly enjoy the outdoors.”

A database of mapped trails is a primary feature of RIDE COMMAND allowing riders to plan their route, view conditions and more. To gather this trail data, Polaris partners with local riding clubs and associations globally to gather the most up-to-date information to enable riders to find approved riding trails and help create an enjoyable and safe riding experience. In appreciation of these organizations’ dedication, Polaris is awarding 80 clubs or associations with $500 to help support their trail maintenance efforts. All registered club trail managers or trail data contributors that have been active within RIDE COMMAND from January 1 through September 30, 2021 are invited to submit an entry to receive an award. Entries must be made between now and Sept. 30, 2021. Recipient clubs will be chosen via random drawing, there will be eight winners each across 10 geographic regions.

“This feat of adding one million miles into RIDE COMMAND would not have been possible without the strength and support of the powersports community, as input from on-the-ground clubs and associations greatly contributed to the mapped trails,” said Chris Gamache, RIDE COMMAND trails manager, Polaris. “Polaris is thrilled to help give back to them as we celebrate this milestone and the miles ahead.”

Since its introduction in 2012, Polaris has continued to expand the features and functionality of RIDE COMMAND, which has received more than 1.2 million downloads. These users have access to safety features like Group Ride, which tracks the location of riders in a group and shows their track on a map, or group messaging that allows riders to send messages to their group, even without cellular signal. Local riding clubs, associations and other partner organizations have the ability to identify trail supporting businesses, and other points of interest on the app, and in turn the businesses are highlighted for riders using RIDE COMMAND.

RIDE COMMAND is available via on-vehicle infotainment (IVI) display on Polaris snowmobile and off-road vehicles. Additionally, RIDE COMMAND can be accessed through the mobile app or at RideCommand.Polaris.com, making it available to help all riders find nearby trails, plan their routes and track their rides. The RIDE COMMAND app is free to download and use. RIDE COMMAND is also available on Polaris’ on-road products. With annual downloads up more than 50 percent in 2020 the RIDE COMMAND mobile app community continues to grow.

To learn more about RIDE COMMAND, please visit offroad.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

