Your new favorite F words: Flip, Fold and FREE. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G are both coming to T-Mobile...and new and existing customers — including small businesses — can get the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G FREE (or up to $1000 off Z Fold3 5G) with an eligible trade-in! Plus, new watches and a 5G tablet are coming — Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G — and of course loads of deals on the watches and the latest 5G tech from Samsung to stay better connected on America’s fastest, largest and most reliable 5G network. Both smartphones and watches are available for pre-order today with availability on August 27 with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G available this Friday.

To show why T-Mobile is THE place to get Samsung’s latest 5G smartphones, the Un-carrier rolled out a giant Augmented Reality (AR) version of its network map in places like Times Square and Santa Monica. The map clearly illustrates how T-Mobile customers get the leading 5G network, and breaks down the Un-carrier’s winning blend of Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, 3D style. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The 5G era is HERE and with the latest devices from Samsung, T-Mobile is bringing even more options to tap into all that goodness on our incredible 5G network — the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “But you don’t have to take my word for it … check out the incredible new AR network map that shows how the Un-carrier’s 5G network blows the Carriers’ out of the water.”

T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles — bigger in size than both of the Carriers’ 5G networks combined. And that’s only part of it! T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity now covers 165 million people and is well on its way to cover 200 million people by the end of this year. To celebrate all the 5G wins, T-Mobile’s got serious deals for all customers: new, existing, and even small business customers.

