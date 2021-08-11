checkAd

Radiotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.65 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer, Rising Use of Radiotherapy in Combination with Other Treatment Approaches are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- The global radiotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 7.65 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, increasing adoption of radiotherapy for treatment of various cancers, and growing awareness among patients regarding the benefits of radiotherapy are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, radiotherapy minimizes the damage to surrounding healthy tissues and can be combined with chemotherapy to make other treatment approaches more effective. This has resulted in increased adoption of radiotherapy as a curative or adjuvant treatment approach and is expected to further contribute to the revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Radiotherapy is a treatment approach that utilizes high dosage of radiations to destroy cancer cells and shrink tumors. Radiotherapy has proven to be effective in the treatment of various types of cancers and some non-cancerous tumors. Radiation therapy often uses X-rays but protons and other energy types can also be used. High-energy beams from a machine are aimed at precise points in the body to kill cancer cells while minimizing the damage to surrounding healthy cells and tissues.

Radiotherapy is also done to reduce the risk of cancer coming back after surgeries and to relieve symptoms when the cure for particular type of cancer is not available. Recent technological advancements in radiotherapy have made the treatment more precise, improved the patient outcomes significantly, reduced cost of the procedure, and increased efficiency of treatment. This is expected to further boost its adoption across the globe and contribute to the revenue growth of the market going ahead.

However, lack of adequate healthcare facilities in developing and underdeveloped countries, shortage of skilled professionals, complexity of the treatment and radiotherapy devices, low healthcare expenditure, and low awareness among patients about radiotherapy are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. In addition, risk of radiation exposure associated with the treatment and growing incidences of side effects such as nausea and vomiting are some other factors that can hamper market growth going ahead.

