The Company will hold a live webcast presentation in connection with the first half report on the same day at 13:00 CEST. The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal.

BW Ideol AS will publish its financial results for the first half of 2021 on Thursday 19 August following the Board meeting held the same day. The half year report and presentation material will be available on the Company's website at the same time.

The webcast will be available by following this link : https://bit.ly/3CHPe9o

Alternatively, dial the following number: +47 21 40 42 22 (Phone Conference ID: 199 690 797#)

For further information, please contact:

Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08

ir@bw-ideol.com

About BW Ideol:

BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind-farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.