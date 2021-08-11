Plus Therapeutics to Present Data from Two Studies Supporting the Treatment of Leptomeningeal Metastases with Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers, today announced it will present data from one planned clinical trial and one completed preclinical study evaluating its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL), for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The data will be presented at the Third Annual Conference on Brain Metastases hosted by the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), being held virtually August 19-20, 2021.



Data from both studies will be presented as electronic posters (ePosters) by Andrew J. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The University of Texas, and principal investigator, and will be viewable to meeting attendees beginning at the start of the conference on Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 am EDT. The accepted abstracts are currently available in the Neuro-Oncology Advances Journal. Details of both are as follows: