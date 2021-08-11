checkAd

Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 16:15  |  39   |   |   

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group  -  A last-minute tax provision was tacked on to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, after US Senate negotiators made abreakthrough over regulations for online digital transactions involving cryptocurrencies. The provision signalled yet another move towards mainstream acceptance of crypto for transactions, as a recent Gallup poll communicated that 6% of adults with $10,000 or more invested in stocks, bonds or mutual funds own Bitcoin. The groundswell of crypto acceptance from regulators and the market isn't just restricted to the United States, as markets around the world are opening up to digital transactions, leading to a rise in interest for companies in the digital currency space, including Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT) (TSXV: HIVE), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), and SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS).

With offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia, Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) is working towards making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobilum was recently awarded a Payment Institution License in Poland, and announced it had generated a record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of approximately C$5.3 million in July 2021—which represented a 30% month-over-month growth from the previous month.

"We are very pleased to see significant strength in our total transaction volume month over month as we continue to execute on our growth strategy," said Mobilum OÜ CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki.

Mobilum OÜ, the Poland-based subsidiary, can now accept cash deposits, make cash withdrawals from a payment account, execute payment transactions, issue payment instruments like debit and credit cards, and engage in money remittance and transfer services.

"We are pleased to complete our first step to becoming an Electronic Money Institution by registering as a Payment Institution License in Poland," said Kaszycki. "With this first phase of the process completed, the next step is to become a National Payment Institution which will allow Mobilum to engage in worldwide activities."

Seite 1 von 5


Mobilum Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...

Diskussion: Steinhoff International
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - USA News Group  -  A last-minute tax provision was tacked on to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, after US Senate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OpenSpace Announces OpenSpace Basic, the Construction Industry's First Completely Free 360° Video ...
Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Logicserve Digital wins paid media mandate for Domino's MENAP
Laboratory Freezers Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Zooshi Is Launching an All-In-One Platform For Gaming, Rare NFTs, And Exciting Rewards
Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 36.54 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Velo Labs, TEMPO Payments, and Bitazza open up a $17Bn remittance corridor between Europe and ...
Lucara Announces Strong Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021 and Full Project Financing for the ...
LUSIX Granted Sustainability Accreditation
Agenda Announced for the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Embracer Group acquires 3D Realms
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:32 UhrMobilum Technologies erhält Zulassung als Zahlungsinstitut und meldet ein monatliches Rekordtransaktionsvolumen von insgesamt 5,3 Mio. CAD im Juli
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
05.08.21Mobilum Technologies unterzeichnet Vereinbarung mit ALT 5 Sigma zur Erbringung von On-Ramp-Leistungen für den Kauf von Kryptowährungen mit Fiatgeld
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21Mobilum Technologies unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung mit Matic, um Polygon mit einer gehosteten On-Ramp- und Beta-Off-Ramp-Lösung auszustatten
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21TechX übernimmt mit Mobilum ein führendes Technologieportal für Zahlungen in Kryptowährung
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen