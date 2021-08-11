Techtronic Industries Delivers Exceptional First Half Sales Growth

Hong Kong-based global power equipment and floorcare company Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (“TTI” or the “Group”) (stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY) announced its results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Group delivered extraordinary results for the first half of 2021, growing sales by 52.0% to US$6.4 billion. Gross margin improved for the 13th consecutive first half to 38.6%, and the growth in EBIT, net profit, and earnings per share all outpaced sales growth. EBIT increased 57.4% to US$572 million, net profit rose 57.9% to US$524 million, and earnings per share increased 57.8% to approximately US28.62 cents per share.

Exceptional sales growth of 52.0%

Sales growth of 71.5% over two years, compared to the first half of 2019

Strong sales growth across all businesses and geographies

Gross margin improved for the 13th consecutive first half to 38.6%, up 58 basis points

