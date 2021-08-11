XRApplied Establishes Advisory Board

Matt Coleman , Futurist specializing in emerging technology and President/founder of Magnify World, one of the largest immersive technology business expos. Matt has been an early adopter of immersive technologies and is a global leader in the field of bringing AR/VR to use in consumer and business applications. AR/VR is now a driving force in e-commerce, entertainment, learning and sports.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRApplied Technologies Inc. (“XRA” or, the “Company”) ( CSE: XRA ) The Company is pleased to announce the creation of the Companies Advisory Board. The Board of XRA would like to welcome Matt Coleman to the team. Matt brings incredible experience and knowledge in the field of immersive technologies.

Company Chairman Aleksey Andreychenko states; “We welcome Matt to the team and are thrilled to have his vast experience in immersive technologies to draw from, we look forward to continue to be a leader in offering businesses the tools to adopt XR.”

The company will also set 2 million incentive stock options. The options will be exercisable at a price of $.41 for a period of two years as per the Companies stock option plan.

About XRApplied Technologies Inc. (XRA)

XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform.

