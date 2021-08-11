Auction details treasury bills

Auction date August 18, 2021

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code 2021-11-17 5,000 89 SE0016609440

Settlement date August 20, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on August 18, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Fo@riksgalden.se