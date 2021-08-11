Auction details treasury bills
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 11.08.2021, 16:20 | 15 | 0 |
Auction date August 18, 2021
|Maturity date
|Issue volume, SEK million
|Days (Act/360)
|ISIN code
|2021-11-17
|5,000
|89
|SE0016609440
Settlement date August 20, 2021
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on August 18, 2021
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0