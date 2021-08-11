NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed three acquisitions in 2021, including that of BCD Fire, on April 12th. ILUS has also recently signed two Letters of Intent for the acquisition of two US companies. In addition to BCD Fire, which supplies, installs, and maintains fixed fire systems and life safety equipment in the Middle East, ILUS is also currently assessing the acquisition of another fixed fire system company in the United States.



Located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and founded in 2014, BCD Fire is a leading systems integrator for fire and life safety systems in the region and is certified by Dubai Civil Defence. The company delivers turnkey projects which incorporate specification, design, installation, support, and maintenance for its customers, and it works extensively on large hotel, resort, commercial and residential projects in the region. Since its acquisition by ILUS earlier this year, the ILUS management team has been working closely with BCD Fire’s management to improve overall efficiency, implement a more effective sales strategy and increase the recurring revenue generated from maintenance services. In this time, ILUS has also appointed Pawel Zbrozekas its Senior Product Manager for Fixed Fire Systems, with Pawel bringing an additional 20 years’ relevant working experience to the team and assuming responsibility for leading the development and certification of ILUS’ fixed water mist suppression systems.

The results of the strategic improvements made by ILUS are evident, with BCD Fire securing 3 new contracts within the last 6 weeks. Further improvements are still being made, with BCD Fire now obtaining further licensing to enable them to complete larger commercial projects by meeting the requirements for more certified personnel and the required cash flow for accepting the payment terms in order to be awarded more significant contracts for multiple simultaneous project sites.

This week, BCD Fire has been awarded the contract for the supply and installation of fire systems, including fire alarm panels and detectors, a central battery system and fire sprinkler system for a commercial tower in Dubai. When completed, this building will be the world’s tallest commercial tower. The BCD team is working under the main contractor for this project and has commenced work on the first phase of the project, with the contract value for this phase sitting at just under $1 million.