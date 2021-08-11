Brunswick Corporation Announces Expiration of Any and All Tender Offers

METTAWA, Ill., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) (“ Brunswick ”) today announced the expiration of its previously announced tender offers (the “ Tender Offers ”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 7.375% Debentures due 2023 (the “ 7.375% Debentures ”) and 7.125% Notes due 2027 (the “ 7.125% Notes ” and, together with the 7.375% Debentures, the “ Securities ”).

Title of Security Security Identifiers Principal Amount Outstanding Reference U.S. Treasury Security Principal Amount Tendered (percent of Principal Amount Outstanding)(1) 7.375% Debentures due 2023 CUSIP : 117043AE9



ISIN : US117043AE96 $ 103,071,000 0.125% UST due 07/31/2023 $23,370,000 (22.67%) 7.125% Notes due 2027 CUSIP : 117043AG4



ISIN : US117043AG45 $ 163,265,000 0.625% UST due 07/31/2026 $2,482,000 (1.52%)

(1) The Principal Amount Tendered excludes $65,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.125% Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Tender Offer Documents (as defined below), which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures.

The Tender Offers were made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated August 4, 2021, and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (as amended or supplemented, the “ Tender Offer Documents ”). Brunswick refers investors to the Tender Offer Documents for the complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offers.

Holders that validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Securities will receive total consideration of $1,138.73 for each $1,000 principal amount of 7.375% Debentures, and $1,309.83 for each $1,000 principal amount of 7.125% Notes validly tendered and accepted for payment. Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the last applicable interest payment date up to, but not including, the initial settlement date (the “ Accrued Interest ”). The settlement date is anticipated to be (i) August 11, 2021 (the “ Settlement Date ”), in the case of each Tender Offer, and (ii) August 13, 2021, in the case of Securities with respect to which a properly completed and executed notice of guaranteed delivery is delivered at or prior to the Expiration Date (the “ Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date ” and, together with the Settlement Date, the “ Settlement Dates ”). For the avoidance of doubt, Brunswick intends to make payment on Securities tendered in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedures on the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, but Accrued Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Securities accepted in a Tender Offer, including those tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures.