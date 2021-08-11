Over 50 KT Marine Composites to be Consumed by 3D Boat Manufacturers by 2031

The Fact.MR study on the marine composites market offers insights into key factors affecting the growth trajectory. The survey reveals a comprehensive demand outlook in terms of composite, fiber, resin, and vessel. The report also highlights the scope for expansion of some of the leading companies operating within the market.

Anticipated Shipment of 250 thousand New Boats in the US by 2021 end, Continues to Attract Marine Composite Manufacturers

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey conducted by Fact.MR, the global marine composites market registered a valuation of US$ 4 billion in 2020. Thanks to the increasing adoption of marine composites in manufacturing recreational boats, high-speed boats, yachts, and fishing boats among others, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 6%, surpassing US$ 5 billion during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Increasing demand for marine vehicles is a chief factor boosting the market. As per a report published by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) in January 2020, the retail sales of new boats approximately totaled 280,000 units in the year 2019, out of which personal watercraft accounted for around 73,000 units.

Marine composites are increasingly used for manufacturing marine vehicles due to their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, lightweight, fuel efficiency, less noise emission, and flexibility in design. Thus, rising demand for marine vehicles will therefore present remunerative opportunities for the market players over the coming years.

As per Fact.MR, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global marine composites market. Surge in demand for recreational boats is on cards due to the initiatives undertaken for promoting yachting as a leisure activity by countries such as China, South Korea, and India. Consequently, Asia Pacific is expected to account for over 39% of the global market share by 2031.

"Manufacturers of marine composites are emphasizing on developing novel composites with high tensile and shock-resistant properties to cater to the increasing demand from recreational boats and watercrafts for leisure activities," says the Fact.MR analyst.

