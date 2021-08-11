checkAd

Over 50 KT Marine Composites to be Consumed by 3D Boat Manufacturers by 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 16:30  |  20   |   |   

Anticipated Shipment of 250 thousand New Boats in the US by 2021 end, Continues to Attract Marine Composite Manufacturers

The Fact.MR study on the marine composites market offers insights into key factors affecting the growth trajectory. The survey reveals a comprehensive demand outlook in terms of composite, fiber, resin, and vessel. The report also highlights the scope for expansion of some of the leading companies operating within the market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey conducted by Fact.MR, the global marine composites market registered a valuation of US$ 4 billion in 2020. Thanks to the increasing adoption of marine composites in manufacturing recreational boats, high-speed boats, yachts, and fishing boats among others, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 6%, surpassing US$ 5 billion during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

FactMR Logo

Increasing demand for marine vehicles is a chief factor boosting the market. As per a report published by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) in January 2020, the retail sales of new boats approximately totaled 280,000 units in the year 2019, out of which personal watercraft accounted for around 73,000 units.

Marine composites are increasingly used for manufacturing marine vehicles due to their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, lightweight, fuel efficiency, less noise emission, and flexibility in design. Thus, rising demand for marine vehicles will therefore present remunerative opportunities for the market players over the coming years.

As per Fact.MR, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global marine composites market. Surge in demand for recreational boats is on cards due to the initiatives undertaken for promoting yachting as a leisure activity by countries such as China, South Korea, and India. Consequently, Asia Pacific is expected to account for over 39% of the global market share by 2031.

"Manufacturers of marine composites are emphasizing on developing novel composites with high tensile and shock-resistant properties to cater to the increasing demand from recreational boats and watercrafts for leisure activities," says the Fact.MR analyst.

For More Information On How To Improve Your Marine Composites Market Footprint, Request A Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6614

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Over 50 KT Marine Composites to be Consumed by 3D Boat Manufacturers by 2031 Anticipated Shipment of 250 thousand New Boats in the US by 2021 end, Continues to Attract Marine Composite Manufacturers The Fact.MR study on the marine composites market offers insights into key factors affecting the growth trajectory. The survey …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OpenSpace Announces OpenSpace Basic, the Construction Industry's First Completely Free 360° Video ...
Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Logicserve Digital wins paid media mandate for Domino's MENAP
Laboratory Freezers Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Zooshi Is Launching an All-In-One Platform For Gaming, Rare NFTs, And Exciting Rewards
Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 36.54 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Velo Labs, TEMPO Payments, and Bitazza open up a $17Bn remittance corridor between Europe and ...
Lucara Announces Strong Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021 and Full Project Financing for the ...
LUSIX Granted Sustainability Accreditation
Agenda Announced for the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Embracer Group acquires 3D Realms
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...