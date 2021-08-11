DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per an analysis by FMI, the global female technology (femtech) market revenue is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 940 Mn in 2021. Owing to increasing awareness in terms of personal care, reproductive health, and genital hygiene among women, the market for femtech is anticipated to total US$ 3.8 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

The FMI survey conducted on the femtech market offers insights into key drivers and restraints affecting the market growth. The report offers a comprehensive femtech demand outlook and identifies opportunities across key segments in terms of service, application, and end-user. It also highlights strategies adopted by market leaders to increase their femtech sales

Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases among the female population is a primary factor, driving the market growth. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 311,000 women fatalities were recorded due to cervical cancer in 2019. While more than 1 million incidences of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are recorded each day, across the globe.

Increasing prevalence of cancer, STIs, menstrual, and chronic diseases among the female population coupled with ongoing technological developments and digitalization in Femtech diagnosis & monitoring solutions is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

In terms of services, the diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the global femtech market. Thanks to the advent of artificial intelligence in diagnostics equipment and rising prevalence of female associated diseases, the segment is likely to exhibit demand growth at a CAGR of 13.3% during the assessment period.

"Leading service providers are focusing on providing direct-to-customer services using digital and online portals to capitalize on the increasing demand for diagnostics and monitoring solutions owing to growing awareness regarding female health," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Femtech Market Survey

With a valuation of US$ 357 million , the U.S. is expected to lead the market in North America , accounting for nearly 93% of the regional market share.

, the U.S. is expected to lead the market in , accounting for nearly 93% of the regional market share. In Europe , the U.K. is estimated to remain a dominant market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of more than 14% over the assessment period.

, the U.K. is estimated to remain a dominant market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of more than 14% over the assessment period. Owing to the high presence of menstrual disorders cases, India is likely to register more than 45% of sales in the South Asia femtech market by 2031.

is likely to register more than 45% of sales in the femtech market by 2031. China is anticipated to lead the East Asia market, accounting for over 50% of the regional value share owing to the presence of a vast consumer base.

is anticipated to lead the market, accounting for over 50% of the regional value share owing to the presence of a vast consumer base. Direct-to-customer segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9%, contributing a revenue share of above 30% in the femtech market through 2031.

Key Drivers