checkAd

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.08.2021, 17:00  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

11.08.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu BP Plc!
Long
Basispreis 2,76€
Hebel 8,33
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3,49€
Hebel 7,97
Ask 0,47
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Seite 1 von 3
BP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: BP ein Kauf
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding 11.08.2021 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
EQS-News: Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen zurück und stellt richtig
Modern Plant Based Foods schließt Großhandelsvereinbarung mit KeHE Distributors ab.
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem ersten Halbjahr und erfolgreichem Krisenmanagement in den ...
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow
Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Compleo committed to the United Nations Global Compact
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Öl: Nordex, Saturn Oil + Gas, BP – Druck auf der Pipeline
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
06.08.21Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: China für Ölpreis eine Bedrohung?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.08.21Shell, BP & Co.: Ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt, Ölaktien zu kaufen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.08.21UBS stuft BP auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
04.08.21BERENBERG stuft BP auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
04.08.21Wie bei Royal Dutch Shell: Auch die BP-Aktie setzt auf höhere Dividende & Aktienrückkäufe
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.08.21RBC stuft BP auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
03.08.21JPMORGAN stuft BP auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
03.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx verhalten - Cac 40 legt zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 03.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten