Keysight Solutions Selected by TMYTEK to Verify Performance of Antenna-in-Package Designs in 5G and Satellite Systems

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that TMYTEK, a Taiwan-based startup of mmWave technology, has selected Keysight solutions to verify the performance of antenna-in-package (AiP) designs that are used in 5G and satellite systems.

According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), one hundred and thirty-two operators in twenty-two countries have been assigned mmWave spectrum for deployment of 5G services such as fixed wireless access (FWA) and private 5G uses cases. Such services require wider bandwidths to support high data transfers and low latencies. Keysight’s measurement solutions, based on common software platforms, enable TMYTEK to accurately verify mmWave designs for both 5G new radio (NR) and satellite applications.

“We’re pleased to support TMYTEK XBeam with test solutions that ensure interoperability between radio units and distributed units which are part of a multi-vendor radio access network that uses open standard specifications,” said Jeffrey Chen, general manager of greater China wireless solutions engineering at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s long-standing expertise and solution portfolio for mmWave technology for both 5G NR and satellite markets makes Keysight an ideal partner to TMYTEK.”

TMYTEK selected Keysight’s Open RAN Studio to validate the functional operation and performance of a radio unit (O-RU). The solution integrates Keysight software and hardware platforms to construct, play, capture and measure O-RAN traffic. This enables TMYTEK to verify that the O-RU is compliant to the latest O-RAN specifications. Keysight’s Open RAN Studio can be combined with Keysight’s signal generation and analysis platforms, as well as Keysight’s PathWave Signal Generation (Signal Studio) and Vector Signal Analysis (89600 VSA) software. This allows TMYTEK to access a comprehensive range of cross domain and multi-channel O-RAN protocol measurements in both downlink (DL) and uplink (UL).

“Keysight offers TMYTEK the measurement certainty and performance in test solutions we need to confidently develop AiP technology that meets the demands of both 5G and satellite markets,” said Su-Wei Chang, founder and president of TMYTEK. “Many 5G designs for mmWave spectrum deployment use AiP technology to reduce the size and cost of wireless systems as well as improve radio frequency (RF) performance.”

Keysight’s VXG Microwave Signal Generator offers high output power and ultra-low phase noise, enabling TMYTEK to improve measurement integrity at the wide bandwidths used at mmWave frequencies. Keysight’s UXA Signal Analyzer supports wide analysis bandwidth and dynamic range, critical to both mmWave 5G and satellite applications.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

