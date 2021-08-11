checkAd

Redbox Continues Rapid Expansion of Its Free Streaming Service via Content Deal With DMR

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021   

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed an agreement with DMR (www.digitalmediarights.com), one of the world’s largest aggregators and distributors of content. Fueling Redbox’s rapid growth in the streaming space, this latest content agreement includes launching a new free streaming channel – “RetroCrush” – the leading independent anime streaming brand which provides viewers classic anime TV and movies 24 hours a day. In addition, Redbox will add hundreds of movies and TV series to its growing free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service.

The RetroCrush channel features a selection of classic anime TV series and movies, including Street Fighter II: The Animated Series, Goku: Midnight Eye, and Demon City Shinjuku, among many others. The channel joins the Redbox Free Live TV service, which has over 100 free streaming channels that can be easily accessed via the Redbox app available on Roku, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, Android, and others.

Redbox also features a free, ad-supported on demand (AVOD) section of its streaming service with thousands of titles available. New titles coming from DMR include Street Fighter: The Animated Series, Great Teacher Onizuka, Flame of Recca, and Astro Boy.

“Redbox is known for offering the very best selection of content for our customers, and this deal with DMR further enhances our free streaming services,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “Anime is one of the most sought-after categories, and we’re thrilled to provide our viewers with a deep dive into this hot genre.”

“Our aim with RetroCrush is to provide anime fans with the world’s best series and films. As one of the most recognizable brands in entertainment, we’re pleased to partner with Redbox and offer an exciting programming lineup of classic anime to their millions of customers,” said John Stack, Director, Digital Distribution and Content Strategy, DMR .

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM,” "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

Wertpapier


