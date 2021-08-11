checkAd

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on August 18, 2021

LAFOX, Ill., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. CDT. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting and meeting with investors throughout the day on August 18th and 19th. The company will be discussing its recent fiscal year performance as well as highlighting its growth initiatives and launch of its patented ULTRA3000 Pitch Energy Module (PEM), an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries within GE wind turbine pitch systems.

Investors will be able to register for the presentations and schedule meeting times via the weblink: Sidoti Presentation Weblinks.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 2, 2021, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Details Contact:   40W267 Keslinger Road
Edward J. Richardson Wendy Diddell PO BOX 393
Chairman and CEO EVP and COO LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
Phone: (630) 208-2205 (630) 208-2323 (630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

 





