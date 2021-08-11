Oslo, 11 August 2021: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its second quarter 2021 results on Friday 20 August 2021.

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast (access through link https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210820_5 ) at 09:00 CET on Friday 20 August 2021. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.