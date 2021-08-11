Photronics to Report Third Quarter Earnings

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to announce financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, before the market opens.



Photronics will host a public conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the "Investors" section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com . Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call may dial (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada (conference ID: 4587045). It is suggested that participants dial in five minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.