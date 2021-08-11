Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021

The U.S. FDA accepted for Priority Review the tisotumab vedotin Biologics License Application (BLA), for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer

DARZALEX net sales increas ed 52% compared to the first half of 2020 to USD 2,798 million, resulting in royalty income of DKK 2,360 million

Following a positive CHMP opinion, Janssen- Cilag International NV received European Marketing Authorization for DARZALEX SC (daratumumab and hyaluronidase- fihj ) for adult patients with newly diagnosed light-chain (AL) amyloidosis

Genmab improves its 2021 financial guidance

“Genmab’s antibody expertise and innovation were on display during the second quarter of 2021 with the U.S. FDA’s acceptance for priority review of the BLA for tisotumab vedotin, which we are developing with Seagen, and with the approval of Janssen’s RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw), the first regulatory approval for a product created using Genmab’s proprietary DuoBody technology platform. The majority of Genmab’s clinical stage products are based on our DuoBody technology, and we hope that the approval of RYBREVANT is just the first validation of many of the potential for this technology to create effective treatments for patients with cancer,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

Financial Performance First Half of 2021