DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q2 revenue by 41% and EBIT by 596% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q2 revenue by 41% and EBIT by 596% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAEMATO AG announces preliminary figures for Q2 2021: Increase in Q2 revenue by 41% and EBIT by 596% compared to the same quarter last year. Increase in revenue and profit expectation for 2021

 

- HAEMATO continues to grow strongly: in the second quarter of 2021, preliminary consolidated revenue increased by around 41% to 77.6 million euros - after already growing by 22% in the first quarter of 2021. Preliminary half-year revenue for 2021 rose to 151.5 million euros, representing year-on-year growth of 31%.

- Preliminary EBIT rose to 4.8 million euros in the second quarter of 2021 (previous year: 0.7 million euros), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 6.2% (previous year: 1.3%).

- Preliminary Equity increased from 125.5 million euros to 148.0 million euros as of 30 June 2021. This corresponds to an equity ratio of 78.9 %.

- The forecast for the current business year has been increased. For the year 2021, consolidated turnover of 280 million to 300 million euros and EBIT of 9 million to 11 million euros are now expected.

- Annual turnover in the range of 400 million euros is targeted by the end of 2023.

Berlin, 11 August 2021 - HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000289VV1) continued its clear growth course in the second quarter and increased its (preliminary) turnover by 40.6 % to 77.6 million euros compared to the same quarter of the previous year (55.2 million euros). The specialist for medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies was able to increase earnings overproportionately at all levels. The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) rose to 5.2 million euros (previous year: 1.1 million euros) and the operating result (EBIT) to 4.8 million euros (previous year: 0.7 million euros).

