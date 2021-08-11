Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
(PLX AI) – Nel ASA: Receives contract for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyzer for DOE H2@Scale project in the US for installation at a nuclear power plant.Order value USD 2.6 millionThe client will be installing an MC250 electrolyzer at a …
- (PLX AI) – Nel ASA: Receives contract for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyzer for DOE H2@Scale project in the US for installation at a nuclear power plant.
- Order value USD 2.6 million
- The client will be installing an MC250 electrolyzer at a nuclear power plant for self-supply of hydrogen to meet their turbine cooling and chemistry control requirements
- A primary project outcome includes the successful operation and control of what will be the first PEM electrolyzer at a nuclear generating plant in the US configured for dynamic dispatch
- In addition, the project will demonstrate the economic feasibility of hydrogen production at nuclear sites and provide a blueprint for large scale carbon-free hydrogen export in support of DOE’s H2@Scale program objectives
