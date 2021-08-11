checkAd

H1 2021 Interim Financial Report solid demand across all markets led to strong organic growth and historical high earnings

Today, the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Group”) has adopted the Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2021 (“H1 2021”).

CEO Michael T. Andersen quote

“Our markets have quickly recovered from the slowdown seen in early in the year caused by harsh weather conditions and Q2 2021 has showed solid demand across all markets leading to strong organic growth and historical high earnings for H+H—both for the quarter and for the half-year period. The UK market in particular has showed very strong demand and H+H is producing at near-full capacity to service its customers. Germany continues to provide a strong and stable market for H+H and in Poland, increasing demand appears to have stabilised the competitive situation in the CSU business and price increases have been observed in certain parts of the country. All in all, these solid market fundamentals and the momentum in current trading conditions have driven an upgrade of our financial expectations for the year.”

Performance highlights for Q2 2021

  • Demand has picked up significantly following the slow start to the year caused by harsh winter weather in especially Germany and Poland.
  • Revenue increased by 40% to DKK 836 million (DKK 596 million in Q2 2020 and DKK 770 in Q2 2019). Revenue in local currencies (organic growth) increased by 39% (negative 22% in Q2 2020 and 7% in Q2 2019).
  • Gross profit was DKK 251 million (DKK 177 million in Q2 2020 and DKK 241 in Q2 2019), corresponding to a gross margin of 30% (30% in Q2 2020 and 31% in Q2 2019).
  • EBIT1 was DKK 125 million (DKK 57 million in Q2 2020 and DKK 114 million in Q2 2019), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 15% (10% in Q2 2020 and 15% in Q2 2019).
  • Net profit was DKK 93 million (DKK 38 million in Q2 2020 and DKK 89 million in Q2 2019).
  • Cash flow from investing activities amounted to DKK 34 million (DKK 22 million in Q2 2020 and DKK 16 million in Q2 2019).
  • Free cash flow was DKK 172 million (DKK 108 million in Q2 2020 and DKK 86 million in Q2 2019).
  • Financial gearing was 0.3 times EBITDA at the end of the quarter compared to 0.8 times at the end of Q2 2020 and 1.3 times at the end of Q2 2019.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021

