Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender to the Board Recommended Offer – Offer Open Until August 20th at 5 p.m. (Mountain Time)

  • Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”) shareholders who tender to the Offer will remain eligible to receive IPL’s August cash dividend1
  • IPL shareholders must tender their shares by August 20th to receive the significant premium available under Brookfield Infrastructure’s Offer
  • IPL shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action
  • Given the 52% initial tender results and tenders that continue to be received, Brookfield Infrastructure is confident the modified statutory minimum condition will be met
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com

BROOKFIELD, News, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) reminds IPL (TSX:IPL) shareholders to tender to its offer as outlined in the Fifth Notice of Variation and Extension dated August 6, 2021 (the “Offer”).

On August 6th, Brookfield Infrastructure achieved an initial tender of approximately 52%. We are pleased with the results of the initial tender and the tenders that continue to be received. At the August 20th deadline, we are confident that we will meet the modified statutory minimum condition and be in a position to take-up and pay for all tendered shares.

IPL shareholders are encouraged to tender to the Offer as soon as possible to receive their chosen form of consideration shortly after take-up. Shareholders who do not tender prior to the Offer expiry may be delayed in receiving consideration from Brookfield Infrastructure.

Upon the successful conclusion of our Offer, we intend to commence a subsequent transaction to acquire the remaining shares that were not tendered. The timing and details of such transaction will be released at a later date.

Tender Instructions

IPL shareholders may elect up to 100% cash consideration, totalling C$20.00 per share of IPL without being subject to proration or 0.250 of a class A exchangeable subordinated voting share of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, subject to proration.

Beneficial IPL Shareholders (IPL shares are held through a broker or other intermediary)

  • Contact your intermediary and provide them with your tender instructions. As intermediaries may have an earlier deadline to receive your instructions, IPL shareholders are encouraged to take-action well in advance of the August 20th expiry
