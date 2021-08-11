H+H Raises FY Guidance After Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations Autor: PLX AI | 11.08.2021, 17:22 | 24 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 17:22 | (PLX AI) – H H now sees revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies (organic growth) in the range 8% to 11% (previously 2% to 7%).Now sees EBIT before special items in the range of DKK 360 million to DKK 400 … (PLX AI) – H H now sees revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies (organic growth) in the range 8% to 11% (previously 2% to 7%).Now sees EBIT before special items in the range of DKK 360 million to DKK 400 … (PLX AI) – H+H now sees revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies (organic growth) in the range 8% to 11% (previously 2% to 7%).

Now sees EBIT before special items in the range of DKK 360 million to DKK 400 million (previously DKK 330 million to DKK 390 million)

Q2 adj. EBIT DKK 125 million vs estimate DKK 111 million

Q2 revenue DKK 836 million vs estimate DKK 776 million

Our markets have quickly recovered from the slowdown seen in early in the year caused by harsh weather conditions and Q2 2021 has showed solid demand across all markets leading to strong organic growth and historical high earnings, CEO said



