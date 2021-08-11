Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign Removed, Domain Appraisal Announcement

WEST LAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / DIRECT EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTC:DEQI), a provider of digital marketing services to the regulated hemp and cannabis industries, is excited to announce it has completed another milestone of …

"The requirements to achieve Pink Current Information status with the OTC Markets have been met, we've been given the green light to move forward, and we intend to remain laser focused on our financial reporting obligations," said Robert Milstein, CEO.

WEST LAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / DIRECT EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTC:DEQI), a provider of digital marketing services to the regulated hemp and cannabis industries, is excited to announce it has completed another milestone of meeting all requirements for OTC Markets filings by submitting each of its past financial statements, disclosures and legal opinions. Management at Direct Equity International, Inc. is pleased to report that DEQI has now obtained Pink Current Information status with the OTC.

As per the OTC Markets, to qualify for Pink Current Information, a non-reporting Pink company must subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News service and publish current information pursuant to OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. All current information will be made publicly available on www.otcmarkets.com .

"I believe that Green Touch Awareness owns the largest hemp and cannabis niched domain name collection in the world. The job at hand - now that OTC Markets has designated DEQI as Pink Current - is to put these domain names to work," said COO Elias Tobias. "It's taken ten years to build this collection, and we're now ready to start hiring and scaling up". Green Touch currently has projects launching in over two dozen categories.

Domain names are important assets, even as intangible as they are, due to their ability to generate revenue and protect brand names online. In an effort to convey the value of the domains, DEQI recently hired domain name expert and former GoDaddy Vice President Adam Dicker to do an appraisal on the GTA collection. More about Adam can be found at AdamDicker.com and facebook.com/DomainExpert.

"After studying and evaluating the Green Touch domain collection, I have come to the professional conclusion that the 7,700 domain names in the Green Touch Awareness collection are worth between 18 and 20 million dollars, said Adam. Let alone the value of the domains, the potential revenue of developed websites is even greater, and it is also my opinion that the domain assets held by Green Touch are on the leading edge of technology and should triple in value over the next 2 years."