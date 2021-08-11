Data Center Physical Security Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,045.9 Million by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 11.08.2021, 18:00 | 33 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 18:00 | CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center physical security market report. The data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.42% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The global physical security market is growing due to an increase in data center investments owing to increasing digitalization and the adoption of cloud services by enterprises as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The physical security market for data centers is highly fragmented, with multiple local and global vendors offering solutions, along with system integrators, who have expertise in design, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of physical security systems. North America leads the market in terms of physical security systems, with around 45% of the overall market share followed by APAC and Europe . Hyperscale data center operators prefer multiple layers of security, and majority of data centers are implementing a minimum of five-layer security design. There is a growing demand for multi-factor authentication and CCTV monitoring, as well as advanced BMS systems to monitor and manage hyperscale data centers. With an Increase in edge data center deployment that are mostly deployed in locations nearer to the customers and at rural locations, the requirement for physical security will also increase. Data center operators adopt increased physical security measures such as access point restrictions, use of fences, and trenches to protect against natural calamities, and careful selection of material for enclosures. Asia faces significant natural calamities; hence, data centers in Asia need to develop disaster recovery and business continuity plans (BCP). It is imperative that robust physical security systems are installed in the region. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, security layers, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 31 vendors are profiled in this report Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-physical-security-market-size-analysis Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer