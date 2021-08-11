checkAd

﻿IP Infusion Partners with Wipro Limited to Deliver Validated Disaggregated Networking Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 18:00  |  17   |   |   

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, to collaborate on delivering end-to-end disaggregated networking solutions. Wipro and IP Infusion are collaborating to provide the best combination of hardware, software, and delivery model, while maintaining ecosystem flexibility and system stability.

The strategic relationship will result in hardware/software solutions, based on IP Infusion’s proven industry-leading network operating system protocol stacks of the OcNOS network operating system, along with Wipro’s merchant silicon-based hardware design and verification, in addition to market leading ODM hardware for a wide range of fronthaul and backhaul solutions.

The joint solution offerings include Distributed Cell Site Gateways (DCSG), Fronthaul Gateway (FHGW), Provider Edge Routers (PE), Open Optical and packet transport, OpenSoftHaul and Data Center network solutions.

“Disaggregated networking requires a robust ecosystem, including system integrators to expand the scope and implementation of disaggregated network solutions. Wipro, a significant system integrator for the networking industry, has a long history of mobile operator engagement and implementation expertise,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Wipro’s experience in Network Testing and Lab Management uniquely enables them to provide end-to-end testing of network services and the system integration required for the deployment of disaggregated solutions. Combined with IP Infusion’s validated disaggregation solutions, telecom and data communications operators will have a turn-key model and allow them to accelerate their pace of innovation and reduce overall CapEx and OpEx.”

“Some of the key technology enablers of next generation 5G infrastructure are software-defined networking (SDN) / network functions virtualization (NFV), cloud native virtual network functions (VNFs), disaggregation and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) driven network automation. We are excited to partner with IP Infusion and integrate these technologies and offer end-to-end solutions to our clients including complete technology lifecycle management,” said T V Sriram, Vice President and Global Head – Comms & Tech, iDEAS, Wipro Limited. “Wipro has also made strategic investments in hardware design capabilities, test labs and merchant silicon-based software solutions in this space.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS and ZebOS network operating systems to our more than 350 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Wipro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

﻿IP Infusion Partners with Wipro Limited to Deliver Validated Disaggregated Networking Solutions IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Wipro Appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Wipro and Designit Research Shows that 68% of CMOs Say Empathy and Transparency Surpass Innovation in Brand Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21Wipro als Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year 2021 anerkannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Wipro Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Wipro lanciert FieldX, eine After-Sales- und Service-Lösung auf Basis von ServiceNow
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Wipro launches FieldX, after sales and service solution on ServiceNow
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Wipro erhält Auszeichnung als „Google Cloud Specialization Partner“ des Jahres für Anwendungsentwicklung
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Wipro Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Application Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Wipro investiert eine Milliarde US-Dollar in den Ausbau der eigener Cloud-Transformation Fähigkeiten und startet Wipro FullStride Cloud Services
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Under IFRS
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten