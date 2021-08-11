Milestone Scientific Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 1- 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers or 862-298-0840 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2306/42492 or on the Company’s website at https://www.milestonescientific.com/.