checkAd

Milestone Scientific Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 18:00  |  17   |   |   

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 1- 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers or 862-298-0840 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2306/42492 or on the Company’s website at https://www.milestonescientific.com/.

An audio replay of the call will be available through August 30, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S callers or 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 42492.        

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Contact:
David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Milestone Scientific Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced it will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board