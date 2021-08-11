checkAd

Bayshore successfully hosted its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, August 6, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 18:07  |  15   |   |   

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayshore Petroleum Corp. is pleased to announce it has successfully held its annual general and special meeting (AGSM) on August 6, 2021. The AGSM has approved the following resolutions.

(1) Consolidation of Share Capital on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for each thirty-nine point four five six nine (39.4569) PRE-CONSOLIDATION COMMON SHARES.
(2) Change of name from Bayshore Petroleum Corp. to Infinitum Copper Corp.
(3) Continuation of the Corporation into the province of British Columbia
(4) To fix the number of board members for the Corporation and number of board members conditionally after the closing of the Acquisition
(5) Election of current directors held until the date of closing of the Acquisition for Ivan Po Kwong Chan, Peter Ho, Ellen Yu and Alex Falconer
(6) Election of Directors to hold office after the closing of the Acquisition for Mahendra Naik, Steve Robertson, Michael Wood, Ivan Po Kwong Chan, Garrick Mendham, Karin Overgren and Marco Roque
(7) Appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as auditors of the Corporation
(8) To fix the stock option plan as described in the information Circular of the Corporation

​The Board also approved audited financial statements for the corporation for the period ending December 31, 2020.

On June 29,2021, the Company announced it had entered into an amalgamation agreement dated June 25, 2021 with 1308039 B.C. Limited., a newly incorporated subsidiary of the company (“Subco”) and Infinitum Copper Corp., a British Columbia private company engaged in the business of mineral exploration for Copper in Mexico. Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Infinitum in exchange for securities of the Company. The Acquisition will be carried out by way of a three-corned amalgamation. Details of the amalgamation agreement is available for review on SEDRA at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayshore successfully hosted its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, August 6, 2021 /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bayshore Petroleum Corp. is pleased to announce it has successfully held its annual general and special …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
HTLF’s Commercial Card Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board