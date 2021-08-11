Bayshore successfully hosted its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, August 6, 2021

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayshore Petroleum Corp. is pleased to announce it has successfully held its annual general and special meeting (AGSM) on August 6, 2021. The AGSM has approved the following resolutions.

(1) Consolidation of Share Capital on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for each thirty-nine point four five six nine (39.4569) PRE-CONSOLIDATION COMMON SHARES.



(2) Change of name from Bayshore Petroleum Corp. to Infinitum Copper Corp.



(3) Continuation of the Corporation into the province of British Columbia



(4) To fix the number of board members for the Corporation and number of board members conditionally after the closing of the Acquisition



(5) Election of current directors held until the date of closing of the Acquisition for Ivan Po Kwong Chan, Peter Ho, Ellen Yu and Alex Falconer



(6) Election of Directors to hold office after the closing of the Acquisition for Mahendra Naik, Steve Robertson, Michael Wood, Ivan Po Kwong Chan, Garrick Mendham, Karin Overgren and Marco Roque



(7) Appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as auditors of the Corporation



(8) To fix the stock option plan as described in the information Circular of the Corporation



​The Board also approved audited financial statements for the corporation for the period ending December 31, 2020.



On June 29,2021, the Company announced it had entered into an amalgamation agreement dated June 25, 2021 with 1308039 B.C. Limited., a newly incorporated subsidiary of the company (“Subco”) and Infinitum Copper Corp., a British Columbia private company engaged in the business of mineral exploration for Copper in Mexico. Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Infinitum in exchange for securities of the Company. The Acquisition will be carried out by way of a three-corned amalgamation. Details of the amalgamation agreement is available for review on SEDRA at www.sedar.com.