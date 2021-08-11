checkAd

Keep Cool and Beat the Heat with Energy Saving Tips this Summer

Energy use typically increases in the summer since air conditioning is one of the biggest drivers of energy consumption in the home. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) encourages customers to take steps to conserve energy to avoid bill surprises as the mercury rises.

“We encourage customers to take these simple and inexpensive steps to minimize increases in their monthly energy bill this summer. These actions will help customers both save energy and increase the comfort inside their home,” said Marlene Santos, PG&E Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

Set the right temperature

Keep AC temperature set at 78 F degrees or higher when home, health permitting. Every degree above 78 F represents an approximately 2% savings on cooling costs.

Shade the air conditioner

Keep outside AC equipment shaded to keep the system cooler, while ensuring the air flow isn’t blocked. Also, keep the area around the AC system clear and free of overgrown vegetation or other items that could impact equipment efficiency.

Use ceiling fans

Ceiling fans circulate cool air, taking some of the burden off the AC system. However, remember to turn them off when leaving your home. Fans move air, not cool it, so they waste energy if left on when no one is at home or work.

Change air filters regularly

A dirty air filter makes the AC system work harder, which uses more energy.

Close window coverings

Keep blinds, drapes and curtains closed to help prevent the sun’s rays from heating the home.

Turn off unnecessary lights

Be sure to turn off lights when leaving a room. Lights emit heat and can cause the AC system to work harder.

For more ways to save at home, click on PG&E’s easy-to-use energy-saving checklist and pge.com/summer.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

