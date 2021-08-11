NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION , OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Guernsey, 11 August 2021

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta Finance” or “Volta”) monthly report for July. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

PERFORMANCE and PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Volta had a good performance in July, gaining +2.5% including a €0.14 dividend. That brings the total return of the fund to 14.1% year-to-date.

The monthly asset class performances** were: +1.7% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +5.0% for CLO equity tranches; +0.6% for CLO debt; -1.4% for Cash Corporate Credit and ABS (together representing 3.2% of GAV).

As expected, July 2021 was a new high in terms of interest and coupons received with the equivalent of €12.6m. Two CLO equity positions were paying their interest for the first time, contributing to the equivalent of €2.1m to this amount.

On a 6-month rolling basis, Volta received the equivalent of €28.3m at the end of July, representing a 21.1% annualised cash flow yield, based on the end of July NAV, a significant increase since the end of June measure.

This high level of interest and coupons being received validates Volta’s strategy over the last 3 years to increase the allocation to CLO equity tranches. The Covid-19 crisis has allowed Volta to receive higher cash flows from its securitized assets, thanks to reinvestment in loans at a discount or with higher spreads. These higher cash flows will continue in the long term.

In addition, in 2021 Refinancing and Resetting of existing positions is generating both short-term gains and longer-term enhanced cash flows. By the end of July, we had refinanced 7 positions and succeeded in operating two Resets. Such operations will contribute to gaining solid cash flows in the coming quarters. The two Resets inserted a B-rated tranche into the capital structure of both CLOs. In both circumstances, the proceeds generated by the issuance of the B-rated tranche were directly paid to our equity positions, lowering the principal amount at risk for Volta. These B tranche proceeds are not included in the total of Interest and Coupons mentioned above as such payments have to be considered as principal.