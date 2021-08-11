Wrike Teams Up With Zoom To Improve Real-Time Collaboration

Wrike , the most intelligent and versatile collaborative work management platform, now part of Citrix , today announced the immediate availability of the Actionable Meetings by Wrike app for Zoom. With most organizations battling issues around employee engagement, productivity, and visibility, Actionable Meetings by Wrike offers a seamless collaboration experience that removes the noise and frustration from work and ensures employees focus their efforts to drive successful initiatives and business outcomes. Zoom meeting participants can now collaborate live during meetings and share key action items in Wrike without having to screen share or switch applications, ensuring meeting outcomes are captured against initiatives.

Actionable Meetings by Wrike app for Zoom (Photo: Business Wire)

Context shifting, or toggling between applications to complete work, takes up a lot of time during the work day and creates a huge drain on employees. During a typical day, employees:

Use more than a dozen apps to get work done — often four or more just to complete a single business process like submitting expenses, booking travel, submitting purchase orders, or approving time off.

Spend at least 20% of their time searching for information they need to do their jobs.

Are interrupted by a text, chat, or application alert about every two minutes.

According to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Citrix, 64% of workers around the globe are using more communication and collaboration tools than they were prior to the pandemic, and 71% say these tools have made work more complex.

“The democratization of technology has led to a work environment cluttered with a heterogeneous array of applications, communication channels, and devices,” says Andrew Filev, Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix. “This, in turn, has resulted in work conversations and the work itself becoming fractured.”

The Actionable Meetings by Wrike app for Zoom is uniquely designed to help organizations overcome this challenge. It combines two very powerful technologies to make team meetings more effective and the outcomes and actions more clear by enabling teams to create structured work from unstructured collaboration.

“Even prior to the pandemic, it was a challenge for teams to stay up-to-date and aligned on tasks. Remote and hybrid work have exacerbated that, leading to disjointed efforts, a focus on the wrong tasks, and too much time spent in meetings followed by a reexamination of action items. There needs to be a way to combine communication tools with work management solutions so you can manage tasks as you collaborate with its stakeholders in real time. That’s what the Actionable Meetings by Wrike app for Zoom is intended to do,” says Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integration, Zoom.