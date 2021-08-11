Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Freenet Raises EBITDA Outlook to EUR 430-445 Million from EUR 415-435 Million (PLX AI) – Freenet new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 430-445 million (previously: EUR 415 to 435 million).Free cash flow outlook raised to between 215 and 230 million euros (previously: 200 to 220 million euros)The forecasts for the full year 2021 remain …



