Freenet Raises EBITDA Outlook to EUR 430-445 Million from EUR 415-435 Million

Autor: PLX AI
11.08.2021, 18:31  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Freenet new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 430-445 million (previously: EUR 415 to 435 million).Free cash flow outlook raised to between 215 and 230 million euros (previously: 200 to 220 million euros)The forecasts for the full year 2021 remain …

  • (PLX AI) – Freenet new outlook FY EBITDA EUR 430-445 million (previously: EUR 415 to 435 million).
  • Free cash flow outlook raised to between 215 and 230 million euros (previously: 200 to 220 million euros)
  • The forecasts for the full year 2021 remain unchanged for all other financial and non-financial performance indicators
