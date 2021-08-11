checkAd

Landsbankinn hf. Acquisition by Landsbankinn of own shares under a buyback programme - end of acquisition period

On 23 July 2021, Landsbankinn announced that the Bank would offer to purchase shares from shareholders under the terms of a buyback programme during the period 26 July 2021 to 9 August 2021. During the period, Landsbankinn acquired a total of 1,700,672 own shares at a share price of 11.3387, for the total amount of ISK 19,283,411

Prior to the repurchase period, Landsbankinn held around 375.5 million own shares. At its conclusion, the Bank holds around 377 million of own shares, or the equivalent of around 1.57% of issued share capital in the Bank.

Buybacks under the programme were authorised to amount to a maximum of 57 million shares, or the equivalent of around 0.24% of issued share capital.

For more information, contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations Officer, pr@landsbankinn.is

Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is





