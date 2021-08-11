On 23 July 2021, Landsbankinn announced that the Bank would offer to purchase shares from shareholders under the terms of a buyback programme during the period 26 July 2021 to 9 August 2021. During the period, Landsbankinn acquired a total of 1,700,672 own shares at a share price of 11.3387, for the total amount of ISK 19,283,411

Prior to the repurchase period, Landsbankinn held around 375.5 million own shares. At its conclusion, the Bank holds around 377 million of own shares, or the equivalent of around 1.57% of issued share capital in the Bank.