Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 11.08.2021, 19:00 | 40 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 19:00 | CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global infant nutrition market report. The infant nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.70% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The WHO and the Pan American Health Organization recommend exclusive feeding breast milk for infants for six months. Infants receiving breastmilk exclusively for six months rarely require additional vitamins and minerals. First infant formula is best suitable for newborns. This formula contains two types of proteins, namely whey and casein. The formula is relatively easier to digest than other types of formula. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The region will generate USD 19.78 billion in additional revenues during the forecast period. China has the highest demand for infant formulas and a significant presence of local infant formula brands, and the country has the largest share in the global infant nutrition market. Mothers have high awareness of infant formula ingredients from whey. In China , around 55% of mothers would prefer products contained whey proteins. The first infant formula product segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 48.35% in 2020. In the same year, the follow-on formula, the growing-up formula, and the specialty baby formula segments with shares of 25.50%, 18.28%, and 7.87%respectively. The global follow-on formula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% to reach USD 27.14 billion in during the forecast period. Arla Foods, one of the other prominent players, has invested nearly USD 0.66 million in R&D to focus on infant formula. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, form, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/infant-nutrition-market-size-analysis Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer