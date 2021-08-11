checkAd

Federman & Sherwood Filed A Securities Class Action Against Coinbase to Recover Investor Losses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 19:02  |  26   |   |   

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique class action law firm known nationwide to recover investor losses filed a securities class action against Coinbase Global, Inc., and certain officers and directors to recover losses for shareholders who bought stock in the IPO or soon thereafter. The lawsuit is focused on alleged misrepresentations about the Company’s trading platform and the reliability of the platform.

Investors and persons who have information or want to learn about the lawsuit can contact Federman & Sherwood by emailing lbm@federmanlaw.com or by visiting our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.



Coinbase Global Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Coinbase Inc - Die größte US-Handelsplattform für Kryptowährungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Federman & Sherwood Filed A Securities Class Action Against Coinbase to Recover Investor Losses Federman & Sherwood, a boutique class action law firm known nationwide to recover investor losses filed a securities class action against Coinbase Global, Inc., and certain officers and directors to recover losses for shareholders who bought stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
Fuel Tech Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:48 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Rekord für Dow und S&P 500 nach Inflationsdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15:01 UhrAktien New York Ausblick: Moderates Plus - Inflation stagniert auf hohem Niveau
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05:29 UhrKrypto-Börse Coinbase steigert Quartalsgewinn um 4900 Prozent
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Coinbase Releases Second Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21LYNX: Coinbase: Blockchain-Aktie könnte durchstarten
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
07.08.21Cathie Wood geht auf Schnäppchenjagd: 3 Aktien, die sie gerade gekauft hat
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.08.21Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Coinbase startet Deutschland-Angebot
4investors | Kommentare
31.07.21CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten