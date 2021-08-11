Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Universe Expands Again, With More Than 50 New Episodes Picked up Across Kamp Koral SpongeBob’s Under Years, the Patrick Star Show and the Original SpongeBob SquarePants Series
In a move underscoring the power and success of Nickelodeon’s franchises, the network is expanding its SpongeBob SquarePants universe with 52 episodes across the property’s three series. Nickelodeon has greenlit additional episodes of The Patrick Star Show and season 13 of the original SpongeBob SquarePants series and also, Paramount+ has renewed Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years for a second season and added additional episodes to season one. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, The Patrick Star Show and SpongeBob SquarePants, which are all currently in production at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, find the denizens of Bikini Bottom continuing to embark on all-new adventures.
Said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, “SpongeBob is the centerpiece of our franchise strategy to expand the worlds of our characters and grow our global reach even further. It’s a property that wins on every platform because the richness of the characters and the comedy intrinsic to the storytelling continue to appeal to so many fans around the world.”
Each of the three series in the SpongeBob SquarePants universe continue to garner sizeable audiences. The Patrick Star Show ranks as the number one animated show across all television with Kids 6-11 year to date. The original SpongeBob SquarePants series remains overall television’s top animated kids’ show, with the SpongeBob SquarePants library on Paramount+ reigning as one of the service’s most-watched titles, as well. Since its March 4 debut, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years has risen to the top as one of Paramount+’s most popular original titles for kids.
The pickup includes the following:
- The Patrick Star Show (Season 1, 13 additional episodes, Nickelodeon): The second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom.
- SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 13, 13 additional episodes, Nickelodeon): Nickelodeon’s longest-running animated series continues the nautical adventures of SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, which will explore a variety of situations.
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (Season 1, additional 13 episodes, Season 2, 13 episodes, Paramount+): In the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, the CG-animated prequel follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare