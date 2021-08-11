In a move underscoring the power and success of Nickelodeon’s franchises, the network is expanding its SpongeBob SquarePants universe with 52 episodes across the property’s three series. Nickelodeon has greenlit additional episodes of The Patrick Star Show and season 13 of the original SpongeBob SquarePants series and also, Paramount+ has renewed Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years for a second season and added additional episodes to season one. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, The Patrick Star Show and SpongeBob SquarePants, which are all currently in production at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, find the denizens of Bikini Bottom continuing to embark on all-new adventures.

Said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, “SpongeBob is the centerpiece of our franchise strategy to expand the worlds of our characters and grow our global reach even further. It’s a property that wins on every platform because the richness of the characters and the comedy intrinsic to the storytelling continue to appeal to so many fans around the world.”