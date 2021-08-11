checkAd

TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 19:22  |  37   |   |   

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release is being issued in response to the announcement from Meggitt PLC regarding TransDigm's approach to Meggitt for a possible acquisition.  The below press release was made in accordance with Rule 2.4 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY FIRM OFFER MIGHT BE MADE

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TransDigm Group Incorporated!
Long
Basispreis 533,22€
Hebel 7,03
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 715,91€
Hebel 6,28
Ask 0,82
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

August 11th, 2021 

TransDigm Group Incorporated
Response to Meggitt Announcement

TransDigm Group Incorporated ("TransDigm") notes the recent announcement from Meggitt PLC ("Meggitt") and confirms that TransDigm made an approach to Meggitt regarding a possible acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Meggitt for cash consideration.                                                                       

There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made. TransDigm reserves the right to introduce other forms of consideration and / or vary the mix or composition of consideration of any offer.

In accordance with Paragraph 4(c) of Appendix 7 of the Code, the Panel will announce the deadline by which TransDigm must clarify its intentions in relation to Meggitt.

A further announcement will be made as appropriate.

Enquiries:

TransDigm Group Incorporated

                 Tel: +1 216 706 2945

Seite 1 von 3
TransDigm Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - This press release is being issued in response to the announcement from Meggitt PLC regarding TransDigm's approach to Meggitt for a possible acquisition.  The below press release was made in accordance with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Logicserve Digital wins paid media mandate for Domino's MENAP
Velo Labs, TEMPO Payments, and Bitazza open up a $17Bn remittance corridor between Europe and ...
Lucara Announces Strong Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021 and Full Project Financing for the ...
Agenda Announced for the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Netmore building out nationwide LoRaWAN IoT network in UK and Ireland offering coverage on demand
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Interact, The First Interactive, Community-Driven Conference for Engineering Leaders
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Size Worth $265.5 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Embracer Group acquires 3D Realms
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results and Announces Transition of W. Nicholas Howley to Chairman
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen