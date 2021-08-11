TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release is being issued in response to the announcement from Meggitt PLC
regarding TransDigm's approach to Meggitt for a possible acquisition. The below press release was made in accordance with Rule 2.4 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY FIRM OFFER MIGHT BE MADE
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 11th, 2021
TransDigm Group Incorporated
Response to Meggitt Announcement
TransDigm Group Incorporated ("TransDigm") notes the recent announcement from Meggitt PLC ("Meggitt") and confirms that TransDigm made an approach to Meggitt regarding a possible acquisition of the
entire issued and to be issued share capital of Meggitt for cash
consideration.
There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made. TransDigm reserves the right to introduce other forms of consideration and / or vary the mix or composition of consideration of any offer.
In accordance with Paragraph 4(c) of Appendix 7 of the Code, the Panel will announce the deadline by which TransDigm must clarify its intentions in relation to Meggitt.
A further announcement will be made as appropriate.
Enquiries:
TransDigm Group Incorporated
Tel: +1 216 706 2945
