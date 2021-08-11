TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release is being issued in response to the announcement from Meggitt PLC regarding TransDigm's approach to Meggitt for a possible acquisition. The below press release was made in accordance with Rule 2.4 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.



THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY FIRM OFFER MIGHT BE MADE



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE