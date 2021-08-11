﻿See enclosed Market announcement, Skeljungur hf.'s Q2 accounts for 2021 and Investor presentation.

Skeljungur will host an open meeting for investors tomorrow, Thursday, August 12, at 8:30 at Grand Hotel Reykjavik, Sigtún 28, 105 Reykjavík, in meeting room Háteigur. Light refreshments will be served from 8:15 am.

CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights. After the presentation attendees will have the opportunity to further discussion with Skeljungur’s management.