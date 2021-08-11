Result of AGM
Draper Esprit VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Result of Annual General Meeting
11 August 2021
At the General Meeting of Draper Esprit VCT plc, held earlier today, on 11 August 2021, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:00am on 9 August 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, Downing LLP, are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|3,532,810
|364,577
|8,805
|3,906,192
|-
|90.44%
|9.33%
|0.23%
|100.00%
|2
|3,197,521
|364,577
|259,074
|3,821,172
|85,020
|83.68%
|9.54%
|6.78%
|100.00%
|3
|3,521,442
|364,577
|20,173
|3,906,192
|-
|90.15%
|9.33%
|0.52%
|100.00%
|4
|3,198,729
|364,577
|153,791
|3,717,097
|189,095
|86.05%
|9.81%
|4.14%
|100.00%
|5
|3,447,699
|380,137
|61,727
|3,889,563
|16,629
|88.64%
|9.77%
|1.59%
|100.00%
|6
|3,294,404
|380,137
|216,011
|3,890,552
|15,640
|84.68%
|9.77%
|5.55%
|100.00%
|7
|3,307,261
|380,137
|203,154
|3,890,552
|15,640
|85.01%
|9.77%
|5.22%
|100.00%
|8
|3,294,367
|380,137
|216,048
|3,890,552
|15,640
|84.68%
|9.77%
|5.55%
|100.00%
|9
|3,509,444
|380,137
|14,139
|3,903,720
|2,472
|89.90%
|9.74%
|0.36%
|100.00%
|10
|3,413,380
|380,137
|93,574
|3,887,091
|19,101
|87.81%
|9.78%
|2.41%
|100.00%
|11
|3,502,175
|380,137
|23,880
|3,906,192
|-
|89.66%
|9.73%
|0.61%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
As previously announced, Michael Jackson stood down as a non-executive director at the AGM. Following the AGM, Richard Marsh, Senior Partner at Draper Esprit plc, was appointed to the board as a non-executive director. There are no matters to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Richard's appointment.
