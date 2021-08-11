checkAd

Result of AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 19:28  |  10   |   |   

Draper Esprit VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Result of Annual General Meeting

11 August 2021

 

At the General Meeting of Draper Esprit VCT plc, held earlier today, on 11 August 2021, all resolutions were passed.

 

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting received as at 11:00am on 9 August 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, Downing LLP, are set out below:

 

  For Discretionary Against Total Withheld
Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of
Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes
% of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes  
1 3,532,810 364,577 8,805 3,906,192 -
90.44% 9.33% 0.23% 100.00%  
2 3,197,521 364,577 259,074 3,821,172 85,020
83.68% 9.54% 6.78% 100.00%  
3 3,521,442 364,577 20,173 3,906,192 -
90.15% 9.33% 0.52% 100.00%  
4 3,198,729 364,577 153,791 3,717,097 189,095
86.05% 9.81% 4.14% 100.00%  
5 3,447,699 380,137 61,727 3,889,563 16,629
88.64% 9.77% 1.59% 100.00%  
6 3,294,404 380,137 216,011 3,890,552 15,640
84.68% 9.77% 5.55% 100.00%  
7 3,307,261 380,137 203,154 3,890,552 15,640
85.01% 9.77% 5.22% 100.00%  
8 3,294,367 380,137 216,048 3,890,552 15,640
84.68% 9.77% 5.55% 100.00%  
9 3,509,444 380,137 14,139 3,903,720 2,472
89.90% 9.74% 0.36% 100.00%  
10 3,413,380 380,137 93,574 3,887,091 19,101
87.81% 9.78% 2.41% 100.00%  
11 3,502,175 380,137 23,880 3,906,192 -
89.66% 9.73% 0.61% 100.00%  

 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

As previously announced, Michael Jackson stood down as a non-executive director at the AGM. Following the AGM, Richard Marsh, Senior Partner at Draper Esprit plc, was appointed to the board as a non-executive director. There are no matters to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Richard's appointment.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Result of AGM Draper Esprit VCT plc LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97 Result of Annual General Meeting 11 August 2021   At the General Meeting of Draper Esprit VCT plc, held earlier today, on 11 August 2021, all resolutions were passed.   Details of the proxy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board