checkAd

Majic Provides Shareholders Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 19:30  |  28   |   |   

Houston, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces shareholder update and upcoming developments.

Since taking the helm this year, new management has implemented a strategy to create shareholder value through strategic acquisitions in the Fintech & Technology sector.  As part of the effort, management proceeded with solidifying the balance sheet of the Company and restoring the Good standing of its OTC Listing.

In the last three months, management has completed its objective to bring the Company to current status on the OTC Markets. As well, the structure and reorganization of the Company was completed to allow for a healthy step forward and to enter its first acquisition. The Company closed the acquisition of CGCX, an established a crypto trading platform, cryptocurrency mining operation and custody solutions provider.

Moving forward, the Company intends to complete further acquisitions before the end of the year. The acquisition candidates will be within the same industry, and will complement the current offering of CGCX as well as increase its global footprint to reach markets like the United States of America, Canada and other part of the world.

Our plan is to continue to create shareholder value of investors of Majic through the acquisitions of synergistic candidates to complement the current offering of CGCX. As well our intention is to make CGCX a global player in the Crypto Currency Exchange Industry. Beyond the Exchange itself, we want to position CGCX as a provider of Blockchain solutions. We have received incredible feedback to the iChain Decentralized Blockchain platform so far.” Said David Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Majic Wheels Corp.  

Our objective to up list to the NASDAQ exchange remains on schedule with the engagement of auditors as our current next step. We are also undertaking several initiatives to increase the profile of Majic as a publicly traded company among institutional investors and investment bankers. To that end, the Company has already been in discussion with a renowned Investment Bank to act as the underwriter and advisor to the Company.  The Company will also be participating in targeted events aimed at institutional investors, investment bankers and accredited investors.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Majic Provides Shareholders Update Houston, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board