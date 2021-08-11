checkAd

Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and Commences Good Faith Negotiations and Pre-Purchase Due Diligence

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 19:45  |  49   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strainsforpains, Inc. (OTC Markets:EBYH), a New York-based purveyor of enterprise-class technology solutions for the cannabis industry, announces that it has signeda letter of intent to acquire …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strainsforpains, Inc. (OTC Markets:EBYH), a New York-based purveyor of enterprise-class technology solutions for the cannabis industry, announces that it has signeda letter of intent to acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC, an Arizona-based developer and manufacturer of water-soluble, nanoliposomal cannabinoid products serving business clients in the cannabis industry.Poised to emerge as a global player in the rapidly-growing cannabis and CBD markets, Strainsforpains is well-positioned with its database of cannabis cultivars and strain varietals to capitalize on Cannasphere's proprietary intellectual property, expertise in the cannabis space, and industry relationships. Distribution of Cannasphere Biotech's groundbreaking nanoliposomal cannabinoid products will assist Strainsforpains in expanding its business into several revenue-producing verticals.

"We are not just selling a product, we are fulfilling a need for information about the therapeutic utility of phyto-cannabinoids derived from all varieties of cannabis. Not only do the App and Database provide a platform where consumers can educate themselves about the medicinal effects of cannabinoids, they also provide a valuable resource for medical providers, product makers, growers and other industry stakeholders." said Simon Shainberg, CEO of Strainsforpains.

According to Shainberg, the portal will also provide an ideal marketing engine for Cannasphere Biotech, which is just one of many reasons the acquisition dovetails well with the company's strategic plan for expansion and explosive growth.

"Having been very impressed by the innovative nanoliposomal technology developed by Cannasphere Biotech, we believe this acquisition will add tremendous value to the Stransforpains portfolio," said Shainberg. "The synergy of combining resources of both companies will strengthen growth potential and position Cannasphere's products with an additional competitive advantage."

Founded in 2018 by an accomplished bio-molecular scientist whose patented liposomal technology solved the problem of nutrient waste common to nearly all conventional vitamins, Cannasphere Biotech applied the same disruptive technology to encapsulate oily cannabinoids in water-soluble liposomes, which vastly improves stability, uptake and targeted delivery of therapeutic cannabinoids to systemic receptors at the cellular level. Among the variety of products featured in Cannasphere Biotech's commercial catalogue are broad-spectrum CBD powders, liquids, and tablets for white-label clients, and isolated cannabinoids customized to order for manufacturers. Cannasphere Biotech is also working to launch the first patented liposomal liquid-filled gummy.

Seite 1 von 2


E-Buy Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and Commences Good Faith Negotiations and Pre-Purchase Due Diligence NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strainsforpains, Inc. (OTC Markets:EBYH), a New York-based purveyor of enterprise-class technology solutions for the cannabis industry, announces that it has signeda letter of intent to acquire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Notices in Terms of Section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008
MoSys, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its ...
Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...