checkAd

Primeline Receives Notice of Default and Acceleration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 19:54  |  31   |   |   

Not for distribution to the U.S. news wire services, or dissemination in the United States.

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‎Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (“Primeline” or the “Company”) announces that it has received notice of the occurrence of an event of default under the loan facility from the syndicate of banks (the “Syndicate”) which provided finance for Primeline’s share of the development cost of the LS 36-1 gas field, and of acceleration and demand for repayment of the principal amount of the loan of US $152,761,912.70, together with interest and penalties. As previously disclosed, production at LS 36-1 has been shut down, and Primeline has no source of revenue with which to repay the loan. The Syndicate has yet to provide notification to Primeline with regard to enforcement of security for the loan.

Primeline confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no ‎material business developments since its press release of August 21, 2020 and the filing on February ‎‎13, 2020 of the Company’s latest interim financial report for the period ended December 31, 2019.‎

ON BEHALF OF PRIMELINE ENERGY HOLDINGS INC.

Signed “Andrew Biggs”
Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Primeline Energy Holding Inc.
Andrew Biggs, CEO
PH: +44 207.499.8888
Fax: +44 560 372 5179

Toll Free: 1.877.818.0688
E-Mail: IR@pehi.com

Please visit the Company’s website at www.primelineenergy.com

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, which involves inherent risk and ‎uncertainty affecting ‎the business of Primeline. These statements relate to Primeline’s ability to continue operations. Although these ‎statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, actual ‎results may vary from those ‎anticipated in such statements. CCL has shut down production at the LS 36-1 Gas Field, and suspended performance of its obligations under the Petroleum Contract, relating to LS 36-1. Primeline therefore has no potential source of future revenue, and may be unable to continue operations. The syndicate of banks which provided finance for Primeline’s share of the LS 36-1 development has given notice of default and acceleration of repayment of the loan, and may realize on its security interest over Primeline’s interest ‎in LS ‎‎36-1, and if it does that will result in the seizure of all of Primeline’s material assets, in which event ‎Primeline will ‎be unable to continue operations. Primeline may be unsuccessful in its application to set aside the award previously made in its arbitration with CNOOC and CCL, and if it is Primeline will be unable to continue operations. Primeline assumes no ‎obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by law. ‎Exploration for oil and gas is subject to ‎the inherent risk that it will not result in a commercial discovery.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Primeline Receives Notice of Default and Acceleration Not for distribution to the U.S. news wire services, or dissemination in the United States. HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ‎Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (“Primeline” or the “Company”) announces that it has received notice of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board