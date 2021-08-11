checkAd

Online Heavy Equipment Classes Open for Enrollment for all MN High School Students Until August 30

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 20:00  |  32   |   |   

Enrollment is currently open until August 30 for the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 49 high school pathway program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005668/en/

This program is in partnership with Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) and offers high school students the ability to complete online courses that expose them to career opportunities in the heavy equipment industry. Courses are available to any high school student grades 9 – 12 enrolled in a Minnesota school district and will count toward high school elective classes, articulated college credit, and will make a student better prepared for the IUOE Local 49 Apprenticeship Program.

The Operating Engineers Career Pathway Program includes four semester courses that give an overview of skills needed to successfully prepare students for entrance into the IUOE Local 49 Registered Apprenticeship Program. These courses include construction exploration, basic grade and construction math, construction equipment fundamentals, and basic maintenance of mobile equipment. In addition to the online classes, students participating in this apprenticeship readiness pathway will have an opportunity on October 9th to visit the IUOE Local 49 Training Center located in Hinkley, MN where they will be able to operate heavy equipment. The October 9th event will be the first event of the year for those who are interested in the program to come check it out.

This program is now in its second year and has transitioned several students into the IUOE Local 49 Apprenticeship Program to begin their career as a heavy equipment operator.

“Out here you see a job from start to finish and you watch the progress the whole way, we are doing different things day in and day out,” said Darren Jorgensen, an Operating Career Pathway student who transitioned into the IUOE Local 49 Apprenticeship Program. “You get to see the work that you do, and you get to see it impact your community, and this isn’t a desk job where you do the same thing every day.”

High school students can enroll in these online courses from any school district in the state of Minnesota. They can be taken anywhere at any time at no cost to the student. IUOE Local 49 receives no funding for the pathway program and began this program as an investment in our future workforce. However, state lawmakers understood the significance of this opportunity and through our partnerships with bipartisan legislators and the MNVA we were able to secure $100,000 during this past legislative session to help offset the budgetary impacts to school districts when students enroll in the Operating Engineers Pathway Program and become a shared student.

To utilize these funds, individual school districts will need to request dollars via application, specifically for pathway courses individual students register for during the 2021-2022 school year. The dollar amount to be awarded per course is equal to the online learning aid MNVA receives for part-time student enrollment. Awards to school districts will be based on a first come first serve basis and awarded for those students who earn a passing grade in the course.

Applications can be requested by emailing Leslie Lewandowski, CRE Coordinator for Stride Career Prep at MNVA, or on the MNVA website under Stride Career Prep.

Individuals interested in learning more about this career pathway program can visit Local 49.

About IUOE Local 49

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 is the largest construction union in Minnesota and represents 14,000 members in many different industries related to infrastructure and construction throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information visit www.local49.org

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public-school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Online Heavy Equipment Classes Open for Enrollment for all MN High School Students Until August 30 Enrollment is currently open until August 30 for the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 49 high school pathway program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Fuel Tech Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:00 UhrAfter a Year Like no Other, Alabama Destinations Career Academy is Gearing Up to Start the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15:30 UhrAmid Uncertainty, Texas Online Preparatory School is Ready to Give Students Consistency and Motivation this School Year 
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Stride Accelerates Expansion into Career Learning, Posts Career Learning Revenue of Over $250 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Oklahoma Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Ready to Help All Louisiana Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Nevada Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Trust the Leader in Online School, Alabama Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Ready to Help All Oklahoma Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Florida Cyber Charter Academy Ready to Help All Florida Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten