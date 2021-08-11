checkAd

WRAP to Join Benzinga All Access Show on Friday, August 13, 2021

CEO Tom Smith to discuss recent corporate & financial highlights and its BolaWrap and Wrap Reality family of products

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced that it will be joining Benzinga’s All Access Show on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:43AM ET. WRAP Chief Executive Officer Tom Smith will be participating in a 20-minute interview to discuss the company corporate updates and future catalysts for its growth trajectory.

The link to the interview can be found below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwVETCFffMk

The Benzinga All Access Show is a 2-hour talk-show event where a select number of companies are chosen to give a 20-minute interview to discuss their companies.

About Benzinga
Benzinga assists millions of people improve their trading and investing results each month by providing timely and accurate market information, data and tools. The company gives traders and investors the edge needed to profit in the markets. Further, Benzinga is devoted to the ambitious mission of transforming the financial industry and empowering the individual investor.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions. 

WRAP’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here:
WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/

