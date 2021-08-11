WRAP to Join Benzinga All Access Show on Friday, August 13, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP) , a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced that it will be joining Benzinga’s All Access Show on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:43AM ET. WRAP Chief Executive Officer Tom Smith will be participating in a 20-minute interview to discuss the company corporate updates and future catalysts for its growth trajectory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwVETCFffMk

The Benzinga All Access Show is a 2-hour talk-show event where a select number of companies are chosen to give a 20-minute interview to discuss their companies.

