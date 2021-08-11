checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Bilfinger SE: Decision on capital allocation: early debt repayment, special dividend and share buyback, investment in growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.08.2021, 20:26  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Payout/Letter of Intent
Bilfinger SE: Decision on capital allocation: early debt repayment, special dividend and share buyback, investment in growth

11-Aug-2021 / 20:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board resolved today to use the available surplus capital for an early debt repayment (€109 million), a combination of share buyback and special dividend (€250 million) as well as investments in organic growth and acquisitions (several hundred million euros). This is against the background of high gross liquidity as of June 30, 2021, which includes the proceeds received from the sale of the Apleona stake, Bilfinger's former facility services business.

€109 million will be used for the early redemption of the outstanding tranches of the promissory note loans in October 2021 instead of April 2022, resulting in interest savings of €3 million p.a.

In addition, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a special dividend of €3.75 per share to the 2022 Annual General Meeting, i.e. a distribution to shareholders of around €150 million. This will be in addition to the regular dividend for financial year 2021.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will also ask the 2022 Annual General Meeting to approve the authorization to buy back shares up to a maximum volume of 10 percent. With this authorization and the expected business development, the Executive Board will then propose to the Supervisory Board a share buyback program with a volume of up to €100 million, to be launched in the summer of 2022. The current treasury shares (with a volume of around 8 percent) will be cancelled on commencement of the new program.

The strong balance sheet and the expected positive free cash flows in the coming years will also enable Bilfinger to invest several hundred million euros in organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. Bilfinger will adhere to the communicated M&A criteria and will continuously review the effective use of capital taking into account Bilfinger's cash situation and financial performance. All this is in line with the Group's mid-term target of regaining an investment grade rating (current S&P rating: BB/stable outlook).
 

11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225860

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1225860  11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225860&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Bilfinger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Bilfinger SE: Decision on capital allocation: early debt repayment, special dividend and share buyback, investment in growth DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Payout/Letter of Intent Bilfinger SE: Decision on capital allocation: early debt repayment, special dividend and share buyback, investment in growth 11-Aug-2021 / 20:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
Modern Plant Based Foods schließt Großhandelsvereinbarung mit KeHE Distributors ab.
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem ersten Halbjahr und erfolgreichem Krisenmanagement in den ...
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow
Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Compleo bekennt sich zum United Nations Global Compact
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Erhalt einer Mitteilung über die Absicht zum Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:55 UhrBilfinger will Schulden früher tilgen - Sonderdividende geplant
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:28 UhrBilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
PLX AI | Analysen
20:26 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Entscheidung über Kapitalallokation: vorzeitige Schuldentilgung, Sonderdividende und Aktienrückkauf sowie Investitionen in Wachstum (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
20:26 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Entscheidung über Kapitalallokation: vorzeitige Schuldentilgung, Sonderdividende und Aktienrückkauf sowie Investitionen in Wachstum
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bilfinger SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
05.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bilfinger SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
22.07.21Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
PLX AI | Analysen