Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend Autor: PLX AI | 11.08.2021, 20:28 | 40 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 20:28 | (PLX AI) – Bilfinger decides on early debt repayment, special dividend and share buyback.Early debt repayment of EUR 109 millionA combination of share buyback and special dividend of EUR 250 millionInvestments in organic growth and acquisitions … (PLX AI) – Bilfinger decides on early debt repayment, special dividend and share buyback.Early debt repayment of EUR 109 millionA combination of share buyback and special dividend of EUR 250 millionInvestments in organic growth and acquisitions … (PLX AI) – Bilfinger decides on early debt repayment, special dividend and share buyback.

Early debt repayment of EUR 109 million

A combination of share buyback and special dividend of EUR 250 million

Investments in organic growth and acquisitions (several hundred million euros)

This is against the background of high gross liquidity as of June 30, 2021, which includes the proceeds received from the sale of the Apleona stake, Bilfinger's former facility services business



